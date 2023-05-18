DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating Thursday after a person stole an ambulance from Summerville Medical Center.

According to DCSO, EMS dropped a patient off at Summerville Medical Center just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

When EMS units left the ambulance, “a suspect entered the ambulance and drove it away.”

Deputies found the ambulance minutes later on the 10500 block of Dorchester Road.

As deputies established a perimeter, they located the suspect nearby.

That person has been taken into custody and charges are expected.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.