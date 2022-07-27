SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation says that construction of the $125 million Berlin G. Myers Phase III Project will start this August.

The third phase of the project includes a 3.25-mile road extension from East Carolina Avenue to US-17A and expects to improve safety by improving roadway connectivity and relieving traffic congestion.

As part of the project, the Sawmill Branch Walk/Bike Trail will be temporarily closed between Crosscreek Drive and Bacons Bridge Road, starting August 8.

“Construction crews will begin flood mitigation work on the Sawmill Branch Canal and rebuild the section of the trail between Jedi Lane and Bacons Bridge Road,” SCDOT said.

Trailheads at Crosscreek Drive and Jedi Lane will also be closed.

Officials said that work is expected to take 90 days to complete, at maximum.

More information on the project can be found here.