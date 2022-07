DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation are working to repair a large hole on I-26 in Dorchester County.

Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one eastbound lane of I-26 near the 177 mile marker is closed while crews work to repair the broken section.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route if possible. It is unclear how long it will take to repair the section of road.