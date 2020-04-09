PHOTOS: Dorchester Paws adapting during COVID-19 pandemic

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws wants the public to know that they are still open and helping animals in need, despite some changes to normal operations.











The staff is taking extreme measures to ensure customer and crew safety. The shelter is open for adoptions by appointment only, and appointments are staggered to limit the number of people at the shelter. Appointments will take place outside, and six feet social distancing guidelines will be followed, according to Dorchester Paws.

Dorchester Paws says that their main goal “is to maintain a slow and steady flow of animals in and out of the shelter, with a focus on emergency intakes of sick and injured animals.”

Shelter staff created this list of how you can help them and their animals:

Create your own Facebook Fundraiser for us! https://dorchesterpaws.org/facebook/

Make DIY dog toys for our shelter animals! https://dorchesterpaws.org/…/04/dog-enrichment-snuffle-mats

Amazon is great for when you’re stuck at home! https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/ls/ref=cm_wl_huc_view…

