PHOTOS: Pinewood Prep administrators surprise Class of 2020 honorees

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – With the chances of traditional graduation ceremonies taking place on time questionable at best, the entire class of 2020 is missing out on a big moment. For some seniors, the loss is magnified: those who have been working all year to be recognized as valedictorian, salutatorian, etc, will not get their proper moment of recognition. With that in mind, administrators at Pinewood Preparatory School took it upon themselves to put a spotlight on the honorees.

The Head of School (Dan Seiden), Head of High School (Babette Hamilton), Director of Guidance and Counseling (Brendan Diffley), and Director of Advancement (Brooks Hearn) surprised students with yard signs announcing their achievements.

Emma Robertson (center) is the class of 2020 Valedictorian.

Alyssa Cox is the class of 202 Salutatorian

Junior Marshals include Ben Brown, Laura Martinez, Ellie Rodgers, Karen Russi, Caroline Terry, and McKenna Zielke.

Sophomore Alexander Berry would have been the flag bearer.

