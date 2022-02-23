DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) on Wednesday visited with Dorchester District Two (DD2) students at DuBose Middle School.

Scott came to see a Black History Month project by the daughter of his family friend, Brian Moniz.

Ella Moniz selected Scott as the focus of her project, highlighting his biography, leadership, and influence.

While there, Scott encouraged students “to remember anyone can achieve anything with hard work.”

He also gave students an inside look into his daily life, sharing what it is like to be a U.S. Senator.