Photos: Summerville Fire & Rescue squad finishes yard work for patient who fell

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Giving back to their community in many ways – Crews with the Summerville Fire and Rescue squad responded to a home on Sandlewood Drive to assist a patient in need.

They said the individual was in the backyard doing yard work when they fell on Wednesday.

After treating the patient, Engineer Merritt asked the team about finishing the patient’s yard work.

Without hesitation, the crew finished trimming the bushes and carrying the debris to the road.

Way to go, Summerville Fire & Rescue!