Plans for undeveloped land for recreational use dependent on resident approval

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – Following the election this November, residents in Dorchester Count may have access to over 200 acres of green space along the Ashley River.

Undeveloped land has been on the radar of Dorchester County Council members. Development for recreational opportunities could take place if and when voters decide to support funding.

The county has plans to buy 100 to 250 acres of land for recreational use along the Ashley River.

The final decision will depend on the amount of support voters will show for parks and recreation on their election ballots.

“Most people can’t afford a house on the river but if they can afford to spend 35 dollars a year to be able to have the opportunity to walk a two-mile river trail, most people see the benefit in that,” says Jay Byars, a Dorchester County Council Member. Supporting residents say that these developments have requested for some time.

This election season constitutes will have this choice to support the projects.

“It gives all of us a voice to decide whether or not this is something that we want. I think the people of Summerville have spoken loud for a long time that this is what they want,” says Erica Malachowski, a resident.

The land would allow for outdoor activities like ball fields, fishing ponds, bike trails, and venue rentals. Supporters of these projects believe it’s a great way to manage community growth while protecting the natural beauty of Summerville.

“It’s a balance, you have to have affordable housing for the young families starting out and you also want to protect what this community,” says Byars.

While these projects won’t create new homes, it keeps families active and creates memories for generations.

“It gives such great opportunities for our youth to explore things that they may not have the opportunity to explore, not everybody lives in a neighborhood that’s full of ponds with fish in them,” says Malachowski.

Council Members are hoping to get contracts negotiated as well as letters of intent with property owners soon to buy the land.

If you like to support these projects, you can show support on November 5th on your election ballot.