Police chase reaches speeds of 125 mph, suspect ejected after vehicle flip

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A high-speed chase through multiple counties ended Saturday afternoon with the suspect taken to an area hospital.

It happened after the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office received an alert from the West Columbia Police Department that a vehicle stolen during a carjacking may be heading towards Dorchester County.

Just minutes later, a deputy on patrol in Harleyville identified the vehicle as it passed him and attempted a traffic stop shortly after 4:30 p.m.

A pursuit was initiated “due to the violent nature of the crime” and the suspected being reported as armed and dangerous.

About 30 minutes later, the suspect exited I-95 at Exit 119 “too fast for conditions” and overturned.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified,” was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies say the suspect entered and exited I-26 multiple times, and speeds reached 125 mph at times.