SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents and students may notice an increased law enforcement presence at Summerville High School on Monday.

Administrators at Summerville High School notified the Summerville Police Department about a “possible threat from a community member,” around 9:45 a.m.

News 2 has learned the police department investigated that threat and determined the school would continue its day in a “secure hold with an increased police presence.”

News 2 has reached out to the Summerville Police Department for additional information.