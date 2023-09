SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Wednesday night.

Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed around 11:48 p.m. on North Maple Street.

Officials tell News 2 that the vehicle fled the scene.

North Maple Street between W 1st N St and W 5th N St was blocked off to traffic for several hours before reopening around 4:50 a.m.

Details are limited. News 2 has reached out to police for additional information.