SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at a strip mall in Summerville early Friday morning.

Police say the shooting happened in the 900 block of Bacons Bridge Road.

Neighbors told News 2 they heard gunfire around 5:00 a.m. and estimated that around 30 shots went off.

Law enforcement has been working all morning to collect evidence including shell casings that were left behind.

