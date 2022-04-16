Summerville, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that left one person injured.

According to authorities, officials responded to a large party in the Gahagan Park parking lot around 9:30 p.m.

SPD said that upon arrival, several cars left the scene. Police received additional information about a teen that had been shot.

Responders located the teen who suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The victim was taken to Trident Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Several shell casings were located throughout the Gahagan Park parking lot.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call SPD at 843-875-1650.