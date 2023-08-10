SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to an incident at a home off Sunnyside Way on Thursday morning.

The Summerville Police Department (SPD), SPD SWAT Team, and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

Officials with SPD tell News 2 that they got a call for a welfare check around 9:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they heard a gun shot and discovered a shot was fired out the window of one of the homes.

The individual remained barricaded inside the home in the Nautical Isles at Hidden Palms subdivision as of 11:00 a.m. Nearby residents were evacuated and people are asked to avoid the area.

Officers were able to establish contact with the person. SPD’s Captain Chris Hirsch said that they are working to let the individual know that law enforcement is there to help.

A woman who said she was the suspect’s mother arrived shortly after 10:30 a.m. Law enforcement is working with her to gather more information.

SPD said that the situation was contained shortly before 12:00 p.m., but not resolved. Officials remained on scene working to coax the man out of his home.