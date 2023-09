SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Summerville are investigating a crash that closed all lanes along Ladson Road Sunday night.

The Summerville Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office closed all lanes along Ladson Road near Gilligans Seafood Restaurant Sunday night following a crash.

The initial dispatch report came in around 8:30 p.m.

The roadway reopened at 9:40 p.m.

Details on the crash are limited at this time.