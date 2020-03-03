Police locate teenage runaway while investigating shooting off Boone Hill Road

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Summerville say they located a teenage runaway while investigating a shooting Saturday night off Boone Hill Road.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department initially responded to an apartment complex after receiving reports of multiple shots being fired around 10:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they said several people were in the area and “acting irate.”

One man told police that he observed a silver or light-colored vehicle driving from left to right in front of the apartment complex and heard multiple gunshots from the vehicle when it passed the apartments the first time. He then recalled seeing the vehicle turn around, then pass again, firing more rounds towards the apartments.

The man’s girlfriend told police that she saw several males in a light-colored sedan outside of the home of Jaden Hood, who lives at the apartment complex.

She stated that she could hear the men having a loud verbal argument with Hood and say several times that Hood killed their brother and could hear Jayden state that he did not kill anyone, but that his “homeboy” did.

The woman told police the males were going to fight in the backyard but eventually left.

Police searched the area and said two nearby vehicles had been struck by projectiles, one of which had its rear window and driver’s side rear window completely shattered and the door of one of the apartments had been struck.

During an apartment search, police say a young white female was found hiding in an upstairs bathroom sink cabinet. Their investigation revealed it was a 15-year-old who had been reported as a runaway.

While officers were transporting the teen back home, she admitted that the person she believed shot at the house was known by the name “Stretch.”

She said that “Stretch had been texting her boyfriend, Jaden, throughout the day that he was going to come shoot at the home, but the teen told police that they did not take him seriously.

No arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.