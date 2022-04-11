SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who was out of jail on bond for a murder charge was arrested Friday on several drug-related charges.

Police in Summerville executed a search warrant along Old Bridge Lane after receiving a tip to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry about drug activity in the area.

During that search, investigators found 250 dosage units of MDMA (Ecstacy), 4.33 lbs of marijuana, 866 hydrocodone pills, and two firearms. They determined Ishmal Rashad Weston was responsible for distributing illegal drugs.

Weston is now facing numerous charges including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking MDMA, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic, and two charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Weston was taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center.