Police pursuit ends with wreck in Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) was involved in a vehicle pursuit on Friday afternoon.

Officials said a black Dodge Durango took off during a traffic stop in Summerville.

SPD followed the vehicle westbound on 1-26 until it crashed at mile marker 173, near the Harleyville exit.

No one was injured, according to SPD.

One suspect is in custody.

We will continue updating as more details become available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.