Police pursuit leads to crash in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) was invovled in a vehicle pursuit that led to a crash around 2:32 p.m. on Wedesday.

According to DCSO, there were two occupants in the vehicle, which deputies attempted to stop on Ashley River Road. The vehicle fled towards Charleston, leading DCSO on a brief pursuit, before crashing into a tree on Ashley River Road near the plantations.

The driver was detained, but no charges were brought against the passenger. South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene investigating the accident.

We will continue providing updates as more information becomes available.

