SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Summerville were dispatched to a home in the Bridge of Summerville neighborhood on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Summerville Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance call on Regency Oaks Drive around lunchtime.

Officers said the scene was safe and contained and an investigation is underway.

Witnesses said a man was taken from the scene, but police said no charged have been made.

No injuries were reported.