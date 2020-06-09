Police respond to fatal crash on Orangeburg Rd.

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway patrol responded to a fatal three car collision on Orangeburg Rd. near Crestwood Dr. around 8:00 PM Monday night.

According to Corporal Edward Collins, a 2008 Ford Mustang and 2003 Buick were traveling east bond on Orangeburg Rd.

A 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west bound in the east bound lanes and struck both vehicles.

Corporal Collins reports that the driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, but was killed due to the crash.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured and no charges are being filed from this collision.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES