Police respond to fatal crash on Orangeburg Rd.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway patrol responded to a fatal three car collision on Orangeburg Rd. near Crestwood Dr. around 8:00 PM Monday night.

According to Corporal Edward Collins, a 2008 Ford Mustang and 2003 Buick were traveling east bond on Orangeburg Rd.

A 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west bound in the east bound lanes and struck both vehicles.

Corporal Collins reports that the driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, but was killed due to the crash.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured and no charges are being filed from this collision.