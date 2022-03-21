SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Hutchinson Square in Summerville.

Summerville PD said that three vehicles were involved in the collision, which took place at the intersection of E. Luke Avenue and N. Main Street.

Crews remained at the scene as of 4:15 p.m., with northbound traffic temporarily blocked. EMS was on scene as of 4:30 p.m. to evaluate passengers.

Photos sent by News 2 teams showed one car turned on its side and another with damage to the hood.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.