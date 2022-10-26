DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new 1,300 business park will break ground Wednesday in the St. George area.

The new Port95 Business Park will be constructed in the Winding Woods Industrial Park on US-78.

Officials say the branded “Port95” name emphasizes its location near the major interstate highway, I-95, which serves as a distribution route taken by imports arriving in the Port of Charleston.

Currently, there are two buildings being developed in the park. One 978,000-square-foot cross-dock distribution warehouse building and another 242,000-square-foot single-loaded building for manufacturing or distribution. An additional 240,000-square-foot single-loaded distribution, manufacturing, or refrigeration building will be built at a later date.

“Port95 will benefit from the competition for functional industrial

space between manufacturers and their suppliers locating to the Southeast and distribution center operators seeking to be near the ports of Charleston and Savannah,” said Hagood Morrison, SIOR, MBA, CRE Bridge Commercial.

Construction of the new site of underway with a scheduled completion date set for 2024.

The groundbreaking ceremony starts at 2 p.m. at 4826 US-78 in St. George.

