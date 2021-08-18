Portion of Dorchester Road closed after occupants of two cars exchanged gunfire

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) shut down a portion of Dorchester Road Wednesday evening after the occupants of two cars began shooting at each other.

The westbound lane is closed near 9980 Dorchester Road as of 6:00 p.m.

According to DCSO, there are shell casings in the roadway and investigators are on scene.

One person was taken from the scene with a gunshot wound.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

