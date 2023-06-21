DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A natural gas leak prompted a road closure along Dorchester Road on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the county said the closure is impacting Dorchester near Old Fort Baptist Church; the road between Ashborough Avenue and Old Trolley Road is shut down to traffic.

Dorchester County deputies say Dominion Energy is on-scene working to repair the leak.

Traffic is being rerouted in all directions. Motorists should find an alternate route.

The estimated repair time is approximately one hour.

Meanwhile, 120 children and 80 adults who were attending Vacation Bible School at nearby Old Fort Baptist Church were bussed to Ashley Ridge High School where they can be picked up by parents.