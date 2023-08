ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County have closed US 15 near Indian Field Circle due to water on the roadway.

The roadway is situated along Indian Field Swamp in St. George.

Photos from Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol show two vehicles under water near the road, with water moving across US 15.

“We continue to ask you to stay home if you don’t have to be on the roads,” said Trooper Pye. “Please never drive through standing water.”