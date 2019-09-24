Portion of Highway 178 to close for repairs this week; detours in place

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in Dorchester County should be aware of an upcoming lane closure that could impact traffic on Highway 178 this week.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced the temporary closure of US-178 in Dorchester County from US-78 to Sandhill Road beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25 and will remain in closed until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 29.

According to county spokeswoman Tiffany Norton, the closure is necessary for SCDOT crews to safely replace an 85-year-old cross line pipe that has separations between the joints and are located approximately 16 feet below the surface.

Norton said all scheduled times are approximate and dependent on the weather.

Detours

Traveling West – At the intersection of US-78 and US-178, continue US-78 then turn right onto Sandhill Road to US-178 West.

Traveling East on US-178 – turn right onto Sandhill Road then left onto US-78 East.

School Traffic traveling to and from Harleyville/Ridgeville Middle School should utilize School House Road.

Traffic traveling to and from the landfill or sand mine on Harrison Road should utilize Taylor Pond Road to First Bend Road to Beidler Forest Road then to Harrison Road.