DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Highway 27 in Ridgeville was shut down Tuesday night after a collision involving a log truck.

The area of Highway 27 near Campbell Thickett Road was shut down around 6:30 p.m. and officials said that it would remain closed for “an extended period of time.”

Emergency crews were on scene working to clear the debris from the road.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.