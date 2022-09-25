SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Potential impacts of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Ian have led to a scheduling change for Summerville football.

According to Summerville High School, the athletics department has rescheduled its Friday night football game to Wednesday.

Officials say the decision to reschedule the game follows the pending threat of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to impact the Lowcountry on Thursday.

Summerville High School was scheduled to play Stratford High School on September 30.

The football game has been moved to September 28 at 7:30 p.m.