SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- As a new school year inches closer, first responders in Dorchester County are training for what could be a worst-case scenario.

“We’re trying to make our students and kids safer,” said Summerville Police Captain, Chris Hirsch. “And the only way to do that is to prepare for the worst.”

Wednesday’s active shooter simulation was as realistic as it comes.

“Practice makes perfect. I don’t know if it will ever be perfect, but we need practice,” Hirsch said.

Organized by Dorchester County Emergency Management, the drill started with an officer making a call that there was a shooter inside Summerville High School, then dozens of police geared up to take on the attacker.

“We’re not going to wait outside. When an officer gets here, we’re going in and we’re going to take care of business,” Hirsch said.

After the shooter was neutralized, Summerville Police went from classroom to classroom, checking for other shooters and injured people.

During the simulation, there were actors who played staff members that were hurt. And that’s where EMS came in.

“If you don’t structure and organize all of your resources then it becomes mass confusion,” said DD2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins.

The injured people were then taken away and police secured the area.

Dr. Robbins says these large-scale emergencies are a total team effort.

“What we try to do is work together collectively, so we’re not repeating past mistakes, and also, that we’re leveraging everybody in an efficient manner.”

Although the training was only a possibility of what could happen, the officers and actors involved took every step seriously.

It’s hard to prepare for the unknown, but the hope is to ensure a solid learning experience for everyone involved.

“We know where our weaknesses are, but we’re going to improve on those weaknesses and that’s why we have this large-scale event,” Hirsch said.

Dorchester District 4 will host the same type of full-scale active shooter drill at woodlands high school next week.