PREG opening comprehensive IVF center in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group (PREG) on Friday announced its upcoming relocation from Mount Pleasant to the Nexton community in Summerville.

Opening April 9, the new central facility will “provide comprehensive fertility care to patients throughout the tri-county region, featuring full-time physician staffing, a state-of-the-art IVF lab, and a fully accredited surgery center.”

PREG has been focusing on engaging the Lowcoutry and designing “a center perfectlu tailored to provide the experience patients deserve and an IVF lab unsurpassed in terms of technologic modernity and ability to deliver results.”

The center will be located at 5500 Front Street and will continue accepting new patients.