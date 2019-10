DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – People who live in Dorchester County can expect to see their property tax bills in the mail in the next couple of weeks.

All property tax payments, except for vehicle or personal property taxes, are to be made by January 15.

Taxes can be paid online, in person, or by mail.

If you don’t receive your bill by November 14, contact the auditor’s office.