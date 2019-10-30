Property values increase in Dorchester County

ST. GEORGE, SC (WCBD) – Lowcountry residents have voiced their frustration on social media after receiving their tax bills.

Many of them believe that taxes have gone up in the county.

Contrary to their beliefs, the county says that it’s the property values that have gone up.

By state law, a reassessment has to be done in the county every five years.

“We have to go out and reappraise every single property in the county in order to equalize the value,” says Daniel Prentice, the CFO for Dorchester County.

An increase in value for a home can occur when homeowners decide to make additions to their property.

It can also happen if a neighbor fixes up their home as well or if you live in an area that has been seeing a lot of growth.

“The value of property takes into consideration the values of other properties in the area. Those are lots that have similar square footage and a similar floor plan. We try to compute and refine that area,” says Prentice.

For residents who are still skeptical, the county says that there’s a certain state-wide increase on properties.

“State law dictates that no property value increases by more than 15% so the increase in value is anywhere from 0-15. We did see properties increase at that cap of fifteen percent as far as their value from last tax year to this tax year,” says Prentice.

If you’d like to compare your tax bill from this year to previous years, you can visit the link here

