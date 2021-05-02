Proposal to reduce speeding in Summerville neighborhoods to receive final reading

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A proposal to change the approval process for adding speed humps to some Dorchester County neighborhoods is making its way through Dorchester County Council.

Many drivers use roads like Tyvola Drive – which connects Dorchester and Bacons Bridge Roads – as a shortcut and to avoid traffic.

Many believe placing speed humps could help keep these neighborhoods safer.

There are a few requirements for an area the be eligible for speed humps, which is part of the proposed ordinance.

It must be a two-way residential street with a speed limit of 25 miles per hour or less. And most, if not all residents, must agree depending on how close they live to the impacted area.

One Dorchester County councilman said he’s received several requests for the speed humps because other measures – like deputies patrolling an area – do not seem to deter speeders.

“I’m getting a lot of requests from the residents that’s actually asking us to do something,” said Jay Byars. “So, that’s one of the reasons we’re looking at the ordinance itself because at the end of the day, we’ve had speed monitors out there, we’ve had the Sheriff out there but people just continue to do that.”

The ordinance has passed two readings by the county council. Leaders are expected to hear the third and final reading of the proposal during a meeting on Monday.

To read the proposed ordinance, click here.