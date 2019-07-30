Providing better fire services to smaller rural communities in Dorchester County

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – This week- Dorchester County Council members dissolved the Dorchester County Fire protection special tax district.

Council members say this is an effort to clean up how fire services are offered to smaller, rural communities.

Right now, towns like St. George and Ridgeville contract with the county for fire protection.

This first move by county council will remove the need for each community to have a separate contract with the county.

Over the years, Dorchester County has seen some growth, which means, a higher demand for safety

“This is no longer a town or a county of 50,000 people we’re growing. We are over 160,000 now and we got to do things different,” says Jay Byars, Dorchester County Council Member.

Since 2013, Dorchester County Council members have worked to meet these demands by providing small community stations with a better foundation for safety

“Dorchester County used to be comprosed a lot of rural fire districts and special tax assessment districts and in order to clean that up those districts no longer exist Instead, within Dorchester county, Summerville Fire, North Charleston and Dorchester County Fire and Rescue will be managing those stations

“There’s no longer any need that governors local fire protection because it’s all governed by those three entities,” says Byars.

At this time, the county is dissolving the need for each community to contract with the county for services.

“Ashley Rive station we just dissolved this past year in the north Charleston area, so we’re not closing those stations, we are just bringing them into Dorchester County and Rescue,” says Byars.

In the grand scheme of it all, this consolidation will give residents quicker service during the moments when time is of the essence.

“We can have automatic aid so nobody cares what kind of truck shows us and puts out the fire and gets there and makes sure they are taking care of people who need help,” says Byars.

The exception to this coverage is the Summerville and North Charleston portions of Dorchester County.

All have their own fire departments.

Volunteers are still very much welcome to give their time in the county.

If you’d like to give your time and help protect your community you can visit the link here