DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating a reported warrant scam that cost one woman thousands of dollars.

Lt. Rick Carson with Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says a scam victim recently received a call from a “Capt. Smith” who informed her of warrants out for her arrest after missing jury duty.

According to DCSO, the caller convinced the victim to transfer $3,000 to a kiosk machine in the St. Stephan area to dissolve the warrants.

The scammer, “Capt. Smith,” later requested additional money.

DCSO made contact with the scammer who falsely stated they worked with DCSO. The man later stated that they worked with Charleston County.

DCSO says the scammer has used “Sgt. Brooks,” “Agt. Brooks,” and “Lt. Rheas” during similar scam calls.

Lt. Carson with DCSO says the agency will never call citizens about a warrant and the sheriff’s office does not collect money for a fine.

If you have been a victim of the scam or have received a similar call, contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300.