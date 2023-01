DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven people will receive assistance from the Red Cross after a Saturday house fire in North Charleston.

The American Red Cross says volunteers are assisting a family following a house fire.

Officials say the house fire happened on Shagbark Trail.

The Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter” for the five occupants of the home.

Limited details on the fire are available at this time.