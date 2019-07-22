Renau Blvd. to close for two months during drainage upgrades in Summerville

Summerville, SC (WCBD) – We have a Count on 2 Traffic Alert for drivers in Summerville.

Dorchester County officials say Renau Blvd. will close for the next two months starting Monday July, 22nd.

Crews will be upgrading the drainage system at Rumphs Hill Creek crossing to improve safety and reduce flooding in the area. We are told the repair is needed to enlarge the drainage system that has been damaged from series of weather events.

Renau Blvd. will be closed until September 23rd. Drivers will notice a detour in place on Highway 78.

Detour: Highway 78 > Pete Ewers Drive > Right on McMakin Street > Left on Lake Drive > Left on Renau Boulevard

Detour: Renau Boulevard > Right on Lake Drive > Right on McMakin Street > Left on Pete Ewers Drive > Highway 78

Barricades, cones, and signs will be in place at/near the construction zone.