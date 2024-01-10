DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter will host a town hall in Dorchester County next week, according to her office.

The Jan. 18 event is the second in a three-part series of town halls being hosted by the Democrat which focus on infrastructure needs in upper Dorchester County.

Residents will have the opportunity to express concerns and ask questions of representatives from various state agencies related to flooding, internet access, and road conditions.

The town hall is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Rosenwald School (205 Ann Street) in St. George.

Cobb-Hunter represents District 95 in the South Carolina House, which covers Dorchester and Orangeburg counties. She currently serves on the House Ways and Means Committee.