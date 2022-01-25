Rep. Jim Clyburn participates in Winding Woods Reach, water tank groundbreaking

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Jim Clyburn lent a helping hand at Tuesday afternoon’s groundbreaking of the Winding Woods Reach and elevated water tank in the St. George area.

The St. George area of Dorchester County will soon have a new, reliable source of clean water.

Joined by the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency, Dorchester County, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Santee Cooper, Congressman James Clyburn was a special guest at Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Lake Marion Regional Water System’s Winding Woods Reach and elevated water tank.

The project is estimated to include at least 35,000 feet of waterlines to feed clean water into a new 500,000-gallon water tank. According to Santee Cooper, the new reach and water tank will supply water to the Winding Woods Commerce Park on US-78 near I-95 in Dorchester County.

“Well, you are going to see the kind of start-ups coming here to service places like the Volvo plant,” said Congressman James Clyburn. “They would never be coming here but for the Volvo plant; it would never be there but for Lake Marion regional water we were able to beat Georgia out for the location of that plant because we had the water,” he added.

The project is estimated to cost $17.6 million with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers funding 75% and Dorchester County funding 25%.

The project is estimated to be completed by the end of 2022.