Report: Man pistol-whipped during robbery at Summerville storage facility

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was reportedly pistol-whipped during a robbery at a storage facility in Summerville on Wednesday.

According to a report from the Summerville Police Department, an officer responded to the Life Storage facility on Old Trolley Road just after dispatch reported a victim was robbed at gunpoint by two white males.

When the officer arrived, the victim was holding his shirt to his head where he was bleeding, according to the report. The victim told the officer that two males with masks came in with firearms and took money from the drawer.

A review of the surveillance video shows the suspects enter the front door and strike the victim with the guns before getting away with an undisclosed amount of money from the drawer and file cabinet.

Police say the first male suspect appears to be white, approximately 5’10-6’0 and was wearing red gloves and had a black firearm. The other was a male, unknown race, approximately 5’10-6’0, wearing black gloves, back Nikes with a white Nike swoosh. They say both males appear to be wearing jeans.

Surveillance video further shows the male with the red gloves get keys from the victim and proceeds outside to the victim’s Ford Mustang. The male goes directly to the trunk and opens it and removes a yellow champion bookbag and puts it on.

The suspect then went back inside the business and taps his shoulder, signaling to the other male that he has the bookbag. Both males then proceed to Ward and then assault him a second time, according to the report.

Both males then left on foot heading south on Trolley Rd.

The victim told police his two cell phones, keys, and wallet were also taken during the incident, but would not tell police what was inside the bookbag.

The victim was transported via EMS to Summerville Medical Center for treatment.