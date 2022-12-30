SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing charges after police said he crashed into a building at a Summerville apartment complex on Thursday night.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department arrived to find a Chevy truck halfway into a building at the Canebreak Apartments off Central Avenue around 6:00 p.m.

A report from the department said the driver, identified as James Rickie Cobb Jr., told police that his truck had been sitting for about a month and that he took the vehicle for a drive in the parking lot. But he said the brakes “gave out” while approaching Building B, causing him to crash into the building.

However, the apartment manager told officers that she had several videos of Cobb driving recklessly in the parking lot before the crash happened.

In one of the videos that she provided to authorities, Cobb can be seen stopping his truck and spinning his tires which caused a large cloud of smoke before he accelerated through the parking lot.

Approximately four units at the apartment complex were deemed uninhabitable and the residents were evacuated and provided accommodations by property management. No injuries were reported.

The estimated damage to the building was $75,000.

While the apartment manager said Cobb did not reside there, she said his truck has been sitting on the parking lot for about a month despite receiving warnings to remove the vehicle.

Police said that Cobb’s license was suspended at the time of the crash from a previous reckless driving incident that occurred in September.

Cobb was arrested on charges of reckless driving and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

He was initially taken to a medical facility to be checked out before he was taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.