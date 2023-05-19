SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two teachers aides at Newington Elementary School have been arrested after allegedly abusing autistic students.

According to reports from the Summerville Police Department (SPD), one incident occurred May 10. SPD said that the assistant principal advised an officer “of a possible assault involving a staff member and a student,” so they reviewed surveillance video of the autistic room.

In the video, a deaf and non-verbal student can be seen watching a movie on the smart board, then getting up, walking over to the teacher, and signing “please.” The teacher ignores the student and continues talking to a classroom assistant, Emily Westermann.

The student becomes agitated and begins hitting things on the teacher’s desk before raising his right hand. SPD said that the teacher grabs the student by the wrist and moves his arm away from her. At that time, Westermann “approaches from behind, raises her right hand, and grabs [the student’s] shirt, yanking him backwards… then shoves [him] on the left shoulder.” The student is unsteady, but does not fall. Westermann then shoves the student again, causing him to fall on a nearby bean bag.

The teacher appears to get up from her desk and intervene and the student appears to get very upset.

When questioned about the incident, the teacher said that the student “was physically aggressive with her and his interpreter” and that other students had to be moved out of the room for their protection.” The student’s interpreter did not mention any violence, according to the report, and said that the other students were moved out of the room because it was their scheduled time to visit the sensory room.

Westermann was arrested and charged with assault and battery, third degree.

Days later, officers were at the school reviewing video from a past assault incident and discovered another incident that took place on May 8.

The report states that video from the autism room showed a student become upset that the smart board was turned off and walk around the room pretending to hit other students.

Patricia Fuller, a teacher’s aide, “is observed walking behind [the student] and pinching him on the back of the neck, causing [him] to grimace.”

The student is directed towards a table but remains standing and gets agitated. Fuller is observed pushing the student, then shoving the student down in his chair “using her hands to his neck.”

The report goes on to say that Fuller strikes the student in the face with her palm, grabs “[the student] by the neck and jaw multiple times,” and screams in his face while rolling up her sleeves.

SPD said that the student appeared to be afraid because he was “flinching and screaming… [and] raising his arms in an apparent defensive posture.”

When questioned, Fuller said that the student swatted at her and that “she swatted back at [him] to show him it was not nice and not to hurt him.”

Fuller was charged with child abuse/neglect/violence.