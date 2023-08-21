DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Police Department says a vape cloud over a group of students prompted the recovery of a handgun on school property Friday night.

The incident happened Friday at the DD2 Football Showdown at John McKissick Field at Memorial Stadium.

According to the Dorchester District Two (DD2) 2023-2024 Student Athletic Handbook, DD2 public schools abide by the Federal Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act of 1989. The DD2 Use of Illegal Substances Policy prohibits the use of drugs and alcohol by students and parents on Dorchester District 2 properties.

An officer patrolling the event says he saw a vape cloud over a large group of individuals and a man using a bright green vape device.

SPD reports say the subject, later identified as Ja’vionne Smalls, fled by foot when approached by the officer.

After leading police on a brief pursuit and resisting arrest, Smalls was detained by SPD officers.

During a protocol body search, officers located a silver and black handgun in his front pocket.

Reports say 19-year-old Smalls provided police with a false name and birthdate upon arrest. Records indicate Smalls was out on bond for unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Officers arrested Smalls on charges of carrying a weapon on school grounds and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Citations were issued for giving false information to police and resisting arrest.