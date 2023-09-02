DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Johns Island man was arrested on murder charges after an early morning shooting in the Windsor Hill neighborhood.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Scotts Mill Drive around 4:00 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, the responding deputy met with a woman holding a baby. She told the officer her mother had been shot upstairs and that the suspect had fled the scene.

The officer administered lifesaving procedures until EMS arrived.

Dorchester County EMS declared the victim dead.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 42-year-old Simone L. Heyward.

Information at the scene led law enforcement to 41-year-old Jake Jenkins who was quickly detained by the North Charleston Police Department.

Arrest warrants state that witnesses at the home heard an argument between the Heyward and Jenkins followed by gunshots. Home security footage also captured Jenkins leaving the home.

The Johns Island native will have a bond hearing Sunday morning at the Troy Knight Judicial Complex.