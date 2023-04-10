Highway 61 has reopened to traffic.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is in custody following a reported shooting and a vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon in Summerville.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department initially responded to an alleged shooting at South Main Mobile Home Park off Greenwave Boulevard just before 3:00 p.m.

A victim who suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm provided officers with a vehicle description of the person who fired the shots.

A chase ensued after officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description on Orangeburg Road.

Police tell News 2 that the suspect crashed with another vehicle on Ashley River Road near Highway 165, and the suspect – identified as Taif Cobbs – was taken into custody.

“There were non-life-threatening injuries to Cobbs and the two individuals the suspect crashed into,” said Capt. Chris Hirsch with Summerville PD.

Cobbs was taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Highway 61 will be closed for some time while crews respond to the scene. Traffic is being diverted at Highway 165.