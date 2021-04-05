Residents in Boyle Plantation off Highway 165 concerned about proposed mine

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – People who live off Highway 165 in Dorchester County say they’re concerned about plans to develop a mine next to their property.

Tina Kuhlmann has lived in Boyle Plantation off Highway 165 for the past 16 years. “It’s very peaceful, we see turkeys, we hear owls, it’s just a beautiful place to live,” she said.

But when she saw a notice about a new mine, she and her neighbors were concerned.

“There was a petition to mine sand, clay and dirt,” she said.

Kuhlmann said the primary concern is not just having a dirt mine down the road from their property, but they believe the location of the access road will be a problem.

“The mine will be located closer to (Highway) 61, but the road is going to go in behind our neighborhood very close to our homes,” she said.

Above is a map of the proposal. The cluster of red rectangles is Boyle Plantation; the yellow line is the proposed road for trucks to drive in and out of the mine.

You can see is lines right up to the residential properties.

“For me, it was just quality of life as far as the noise- we know these trucks start early before daylight. Dump trucks are loud, excavation noises, air quality, all that – dust and dirt. I think the next thing would be our ground water. We’re all on well water.”

The application says the mine would be pumping groundwater into a pond on site, where water will then flowthrough ditches.

Sassafrass Timber, LLC is the mine applicant, sent us a statement saying: “As the application is currently under consideration, the applicant has no comment.”

The public comment period for the project is open from now until Thursday.

Kuhlmann has been collecting signatures on a petition requesting a public hearing. “We would love to have a public hearing with DHEC, so all neighbors and the neighborhood members can voice their concerns,” she said.

You can find more information about the mine, including the official proposal on DHEC’s website: https://apps.dhec.sc.gov/Environment/PublicNotices/SearchAndDisplay/PDF/17508