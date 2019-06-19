Residents want Summerville Town Council to consider if rental subdivisions are good fit for town

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Some neighbors in the Germantown area of Summerville are concerned about a potential new rental home development that could be built near their homes.

California-based American Homes 4 Rent has submitted conceptual plans to the town to build a 23 unit rental subdivision on about 9 acres of land near Classic Street and Waring Street.

Resident Connie David told News 2 on Wednesday that she, and other homeowners, are concerned about the possibility of increased density and traffic on neighborhood roads, many of which are narrow. Davis also says there are concerns about the rental development affecting their property values.

“We just don’t want the property sold a developer who is going to come in and surround this owner-occupied community with rental homes,” said Davis.

The property is currently zoned R-2, allowing for the development of single-family residential homes (either owner-occupied or rental) with a minimum lot size of 8,500 square feet. Because no zoning change is required, the developer will only have to get their subdivision and municipal separate stormwater sewer system plans approved at the town staff level. If the plans meet the requirements of its zoning and land development regulations, resident input is not a part of the process.

“This is not to say that we won’t take the residents’ concerns into consideration in our review of the plans, but legally, if they meet the requirements, the subdivision will be approved,” said Jessi Shuler, in an e-mail to News 2, Director of Planning for the Town of Summerville.

Davis said she wants Summerville Town Council to look at the plans and decide if a rental subdivision is appropriate for the town.

“This is not a typical development for the Summerville area because it’s this subdivision of only rental homes and so we feel like town council ought to take a look at it and say whether or not this community, this type of development is a good fit for Summerville,” said Davis.

Davis and her neighbors have already voiced their concerns at the June town council meeting, but she said they will attend the next meeting in July and hope one of the town council members will work to put the issue on the meeting agenda.

American Homes 4 Rent did not return a request for comment on this story.