Retired attorney found shot to death in home on New Year’s Day

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are investigating a homicide after a retired attorney was found dead in his home on New Year’s Day.

According to the Dorchester County Coroner, James A. Bell (76) was found in his living room with a gunshot wound to the head. It was estimated to have happened between midnight and 2:00 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for January 5 at MUSC.

The St. George Police Department, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are the investigating agencies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES