Retired attorney found shot to death in home on New Year’s Day

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are investigating a homicide after a retired attorney was found dead in his home on New Year’s Day.

According to the Dorchester County Coroner, James A. Bell (76) was found in his living room with a gunshot wound to the head. It was estimated to have happened between midnight and 2:00 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for January 5 at MUSC.

The St. George Police Department, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are the investigating agencies.