Ribbon Cutting for the Rollins Edwards Community Center

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Located at 301 N. Hickory St, a ribbon cutting ceremony for Summerville’s new REC Center will start at 10 a.m. however doors won’t officially open until Monday, July 1st.

At today’s ceremony, community members will have the opportunity to check out the facility, explore programming opportunities, participate in a Sweetgrass rose making clinic, intro to robotics demo, and dog obedience demos. The full event schedule is below:

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony: 10 a.m.

Facility Tours and Sample Programming and Classes: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Intro to Robotics Demonstrations

Jazzscapes Jr. Jazz Foundation

Sweetgrass Rose Making Clinic

Fitness Classes

Pickleball

Kids Play Space

Dog Obedience Demos

Open Gym Time: 4 – 6 p.m.

This $4.3 million project features a full size gymnasium, three multi-purpose rooms, a fitness room, a wellness center, and a catering kitchen.

It was previously known as the South Carolina National Guard Armory. It sat vacant for many years before the Town bought the building in 2014. Rollins Edwards was a Dorchester County leader and World War II veteran who passed away in 2014.

“I am thrilled the Town is opening the door to the resources this facility will bring to the community,” Colin Martin, Summerville Town Administrator, said. “A lot of hard work and planning has gone into this. The REC Center will add to the quality of life for the people of Summerville for years to come.”

The REC Center will officially open for routine operation on July 1, 2019. The event is free to the public.

Additionally, The Town of Summerville Parks & Recreation Department is accepting program proposals for the Rollins Edwards Community Center. The Town is looking for a wide variety of innovative, fun, and engaging classes, programs, and camps to appeal to all ages of our community.

If you have an exciting program, talent, or service you would like to share, please contact Pam Zanowski, Facility Manager, at pzanowski@summervillesc.gov.